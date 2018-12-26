Govt committed to provide affordable health services: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the government is committed to provide efficient, affordable and easily accessible health services to the people of Pakistan.

This he said during his visit to National Institute of Health in the federal capital today.

He underlined that research is essential for improvement in health systems, adding that, investment in health research is critical to meet key challenges such as prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and prenatal conditions, childhood diseases, and nutritional deficiencies.

The president highlighted that NIH is a national institution mandated to advise the federal government on the control of diseases by suitable methods and investigate epidemics and other communicable diseases, conduct research on these problems using modern techniques and achieve excellence in this regard.

He stressed that NIH should improve its facilities to match with international standards and strive to enhance the quality of health services for the benefit of the people.

On December 23, Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, while talking in an open Kutchery in Rawalpindi, had said that the government is paying special heed to improve facilities at public sector hospitals in the country.

Aamir Mehmood said the purpose of health card is to provide best healthcare facilities to the people of lower socio-economic background. He said the range of this card has been extended to the whole country as per the wish of the Prime Minister.

