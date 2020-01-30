Govt ready to help China tackle coronavirus outbreak: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday Pakistan stands by the Chinese people and leadership in their efforts to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

He in a statement said Chinese authorities have been making great efforts to tackle the deadly disease.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the global community, including Secretary-General UN, has widely appreciated China’s efforts in this regard.

He said the government stands ready to extend every possible assistance to Chinese brethren to help deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for extending utmost assistance to Pakistani nationals in China.

Around 200 Pakistani nationals are said to be stranded at Urumqi airport in China’s Xinjiang region for past three days.

Pakistani citizens on the foreign land facing hardships after spending all their money required for boarding and lodging.

The stranded Pakistanis include doctors, students, scholars and other professionals also accompanied family members, are staying at roads in Urumqi and have appealed the government authorities and Prime Minister Imran Khan for help in their time of need.

