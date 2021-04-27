Govt considering five-day holiday on Eidul Fitr: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government was considering giving five-day holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr this year, ARY News reported.

While giving a media briefing after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Fawad said the government was trying hard to avoid complete lockdown and that is why five days holiday would be given on Eid this time.

About the latest COVID-19 situation in the country, the information minister said around 5,000 patients suffering from coronavirus pandemic are in a critical condition, which is the highest number of COVID-19 affectees as compared to the last two peaks of the contagion.

“Currently we are producing 792 metric tons of oxygen to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients,” said Chaudhry, adding that the government was also considering the import of oxygen from China and Iran.

About Vaccination, Fawad said that “So far two million people in Pakistan were vaccinated against Covid-19”. He urged the people to get themselves vaccinated against the virus as around one billion people, across the world, have so far been immunized against the disease.

Minister said that 3.7 million doses of Covid vaccine are available in the country and people above 40 age are eligible for vaccination.

The federal minister appealed to the nation to take the ongoing COVID-19 wave seriously and to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle this deadly virus.

