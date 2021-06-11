Govt has not imposed any new tax in budget, acknowledges PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Friday acknowledged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has not imposed any new tax in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Miftah Ismail said that the PTI-led government has not imposed any direct tax in the budget, adding that the finance minister increased indirect taxes.

Talking about ‘Meri Gari Scheme’, the former finance minister accused the government of giving benefit to auto companies. Criticizing the incumbent government, the PML-N leader said that the salaries of the government employees should have been increased by at least 20 per cent.

He was of the view that the country’s foreign exchange reserves rose owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: FY2021-22: Rs8.5tr federal budget announced with historic PSDP allocation

Earlier today, amidst ruckus by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly.

He had started his budget speech by stating that the biggest challenge for the incumbent government was to bring the national economy back on the path of recovery.

Addressing the budget session, Shaukat Tarin had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a crumbling economy that forced the government to take tough decisions.

“PM Khan took out the ill economy from the ICU with his difficult decisions,” he had said and added that the premier is not afraid of making the tough decisions.

Comments

comments