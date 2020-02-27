Govt committed to improve visa facilities: interior minister  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that improving visa facilities is one of the top priorities of the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Talking to Bosnian ambassador to Pakistan Sakib Foric, who called on him in Islamabad, Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan has always shared good relations with Bosnia and will make all-out efforts to further enhance cooperation with it.

Upon addressing the matter of illegal immigrants, the minister said, “We are in process of completely eliminating this problem. We have improved security checks at the airport and the introduction of E-passport is also on cards to ensure that no one can travel on forged documents.”

The Bosnian ambassador hoped that mutual cooperation will strengthen over time between the two countries.

Read More: Visa on arrival facility for 48 countries: Govt notifies new visa policy

Last year on April 27, the Ministry of Interior had notified a new visa policy under which nationals of as many as 48 countries will be able to get visa on arrival facility.

According to a notification put out by the ministry, the new visa policy had come into effect from April 15. Under the policy, visa requirements had been relaxed for 48 countries, including Brazil, Germany, Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Denmark. Whereas, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Afghanistan won’t be able to benefit from the new visa policy.

