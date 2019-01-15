Govt intends to expand tax network, says Azhar

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said the incumbent government intends to expand the tax network by introducing business friendly policies, reported Radio Pakistan.

While speaking to a private news channel, Azhar said previous governments could not achieve the tax target due to unfriendly policies adopted by them.

“We have changed the officers in Federal Board of Revenue to streamline the system,” he added.

Last week, Finance Minister Asad Umar announced that no new tax would be introduced in the upcoming mini-budget.

Addressing a ceremony at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Asad Umar said that the government would present the mini-budget amid at boosting investment and ease business activities in the country.

He said that the government would bring reforms to facilitate the business community and would address their difficulties particularly in tax regime.

On Jan 7, Excise and Taxation department of Sindh decided to launch a drive against the tax defaulters and the vehicles being run over open letter in the province.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Excise and Taxation Minister of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

“During the drive action will be taken against the tax defaulters and vehicles freely running on open letter across the province,” the minister said.

Comments

comments