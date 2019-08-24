Govt committed to create investment-friendly environment in Gwader: CM Jam Kamal   

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to create investment-friendly environment in Gwader, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of divisional and district officers in Quetta, CM Kamal vowed to complete the ongoing development projects on time. He said that protection of the rights of local population was the government’s top priority.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the official to ensure peace in Makran division at all coasts.

Earlier on August 23, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday inaugurated several projects in Gwadar.

As per details, CM Jam Kamal had inaugurated different projects in Gwadar worth Rs 4 billion. The several projects inaugurated by Balochistan CM included Dam to Gwadar pipeline, Admin block of newly built college, parks and different roads.

Jam Kamal had also performed a groundbreaking ceremony of ‘Green Energy’ building.

