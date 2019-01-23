Govt committed to introduce investment-friendly policies: Speaker Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said the incumbent government was committed to introduce investment-friendly policies in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

These views he expressed while talking to Foreign Service Attachés from different countries who called on him at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country and believes in building friendly relations with all countries including its neighbours,” he said.

Mr Qaiser called on the Foreign Attachés to play their active role to portray the soft and positive image of Pakistan in their respective countries.

He said that Pakistan has abundance of beautiful tourist resorts and highest mountain ranges of the world due to which it has a lot of attractions for foreign tourists.“Promotion of the tourism is the prime concern of the present government,” he continued.

Commenting on the war against terrorism, the NA Speaker said people of Pakistan and its security forces has rendered matchless sacrifices in combating terrorism and more than 70 thousand innocent citizens and personnel of security forces were martyred during the war.

He said that due to successful military operations bane of terrorism has been reduced to a great extent in the country.

