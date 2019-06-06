Govt will facilitate investors to promote economic activities: Arif Alvi

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Thursday assured that the federal government will fully facilitate the investors for flourishing economic activities in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

These views were expressed by him while talking to traders and businessmen who called on him in Karachi to exchange Eid greetings.

The president said concrete steps are being taken for ease of doing business in the country and results of these policies will soon be visible.

Arif Alvi was confident that the current difficult economic situation will soon be overcome.

The businessmen and traders apprised the President about their problems.

People belonging to different strata of society including diplomats and political personalities also called on the President at Governor House Karachi and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

Earlier, paying tribute to the armed forces and the nation for their unmatched sacrifices rendered in war against terrorism, President Dr Arif Alvi on March 14 had said that confidence of overseas investors increased due to the restoration of peace in the country.



Read more: Investors’ confidence increased due to peace in Pakistan: President Alvi

Addressing business leaders’ summit in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi had said that Pakistan had successfully defeated the menace of terrorism due to the efforts of security forces and it has embarked on a path of development.

He had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government had been providing all out facilities to domestic and foreign investors by ensuring ease of doing business, eradication of corruption and transparency in the country.

Comments

comments