Govt issues Rs7bn promissory notes against sales tax refunds

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State on Revenue Hammad Azhar announced on Friday the commencement of payment of sales tax refunds through promissory notes.

In a tweet, the minister said Rs7 billion worth of bonds in lieu of sales tax refunds have already been issued.

The scheme for promissory notes (bond) is now active and Rs 7 billion of bonds in lieu of sales tax refunds already issued. https://t.co/dvRlxl8hvT — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 31, 2019



The minister had last Sunday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is introducing a single portal online facility for taxpayers for filing of sales tax returns with provinces.

He tweeted, “The following revenue initiatives are being implemented by the government within 2 months: First, promissory notes for immediate clearance of pending refunds. Second, flat taxes for small traders of Islamabad as a pilot project. Third, Single portal online filing of sales tax with provinces.”

“The above will be in addition to the annual budget that shall be tabled on the 11th of June and the Assets Declaration Scheme that has already been unveiled,” the minister said in another tweet.

Comments

comments