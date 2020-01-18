Govt to establish ‘Job Bank’ for thalassemia patients, says Dr. Firdous      

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is establishing a ‘Job Bank’ for thalassemia patients.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with 2nd death anniversary of journalist, columnist and social worker Munnu Bhai at the Lahore Press Club.

Dr Firdous said that the fragile economy of the country has been stabilized and revived considerably due to wise decisions of the prime minister, Radio Pakistan reported

She said the government is taking all possible measures to curb the skyrocketing prices of flour and other articles of daily use.

The special assistant said flour is a necessity, therefore, a crackdown is underway against the flour mills which are defying the government instructions.

Read More: CM Buzdar announces Sehat Insaf Cards for Thalassemia patients

Earlier on December 3, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the differently-abled persons.

CM Buzdar had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards during a ceremony held in connection with the international day of persons with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, he had announced the launch of Sehat Insaf Cards for 30,000 Thalassemia patients, adding that 70,000 families of differently-abled persons would be facilitated. The government was striving for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities so as to make them a useful organ of the society, chief minister Buzdar had said.

