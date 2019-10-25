Govt won’t allow JUI-F to disrupt law and order situation: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan says the government will facilitate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his medical treatment.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this evening, he said the government does not do politics on the issue of the PML-N supreme leader’s health as it is a humanitarian matter.

He said the government fully respects the decisions of the Lahore High Court to grant Sharif bail.

The minister said the government believes in the right to peaceful protest and Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will even allow a march of the JUI-F if it takes place within the ambit of law and constitution.

He, however, said bringing armed groups to disrupt law and order situation cannot be allowed.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said negotiations between the teams of the government and the opposition continue to find a way out.

He said the whole nation needs to be united in view of the critical situation in Occupied Kashmir and holding protests at this time will undermine the case of Kashmiris.

The minister said 27th October is observed as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris. He said JUI-F should rather hold this march on the Line of Control.

