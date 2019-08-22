Govt to launch Kamyab Jawan Program from next month

ISLAMABAD: The government has plans to launch Kamyab Jawan Program from next month to economically empower the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on the youth program at a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister was informed that under Kamyab Jawan Program, Youth Entrepreneurship, Green Youth Movement, Startup Pakistan, Internship and Hunar Mand Jawan programs will be launched.

The meeting was informed that under this program, a special portal will be developed which will keep a credible record of all the beneficiaries of the program at the central level.

Presenting the comparative analysis of the programs launched in the past and the present for youth, the prime minister was informed that the scope of previous schemes of providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but this scope has been widened under Kamyab Jawan Program.

This program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

The meeting was informed that the guarantee of a third person for acquisition of loan has been abolished in Kamyab Jawan program and the youth can directly secure loans from banks through the portal. In the first phase, National Bank, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab will provide direct loans.

The prime minister was informed that the purpose of introducing a special portal is to ensure complete transparency and disbursement of loans on merit.

