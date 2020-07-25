Govt prepares legislative bills to get free from FATF grey list: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the government has prepared eight legislative bills to get off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that effective legislation is needed to get free from the FATF’s grey list and to get include in the white list.

He maintained that they prepared the bills after consultation with the ministry of finance, law ministry and other institutions. The foreign minister said that the government has constituted a 24-member committee in this regard.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the opposition on board on the FATF issue.

Replying to another question, he said India made full efforts to push Pakistan into FATF Black list but Pakistan managed to frustrate these efforts through effective and vibrant diplomatic engagements.

Earlier on July 11, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that Pakistan had continued to ensure the earliest completion of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan as a responsible state.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had been addressing the United Nations’ High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda aims to contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

