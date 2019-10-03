Govt announces to let public witness NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD: After the opening of Governor Houses across the country to the general public, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has announced to allow the public to witness National Assembly (NA) proceedings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while announcing the decision has directed officials to establish a gallery for the public, where they would be able to witness proceedings of Lower House by showing identity cards.

As per details gathered, the NA speaker will inaugurate the gallery tomorrow (Friday) for public at 12:00 pm.

“It is a right of every citizen to witness NA proceeding as this House came into being due to the votes of the nation,” he said, adding that the step will allow the public to easily engage with their public representatives.

It is worth mentioning here that NA speaker Asad Qaiser took several decisions in past regarding parliament house. Last year he banned politicians from bringing their security guards inside the parliament’s premises after a cameraman was violently assaulted by security guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In October 2018, the NA secretariat had announced to auction vehicles in light of the austerity measures of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. The decision was taken on the directives of Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

