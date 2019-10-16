Govt committed to make Peshawar an advanced city: CM Mehmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all out resources will be utilized to make Peshawar an advanced and developed city.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, CM Mahmood said that the provincial government was committed to transform the provincial capital on modern lines.

He said a comprehensive plan has been evolved for this purpose. The chief minister said seven new heritage trials will be constructed in the city to attract more foreign tourists, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said a practicable traffic management plan has also been constituted for lasting solution of traffic problems of the city.

