Govt making efforts to ensure supply of daily use commodities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government is making all-out efforts to ensure surplus availability of daily use commodities.

Chairing a meeting regarding price control and availability of daily use items in Islamabad, he said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure availability of food items in the market and to control their prices so that people with less income can run their houses easily.

He said it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that no one goes hungry.

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the meeting on steps taken to facilitate the underprivileged segments of society.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad regarding promotion of tourism in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan has enormous tourism potential which needs to be utilised.

He said better recreation facilities will be available not only to the citizens of Pakistan but it will also attract large number of people from across the world which will help promote various sectors linked to tourism and create job opportunities for the youth.

The premier was apprised that for the first time in the history of Pakistan National Tourism strategy 2020-30 has been evolved.

