Govt striving hard to provide maximum facilities to traders: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was striving hard to provide maximum facilities to business community and taking step to ensure business-friendly environment in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of eminent businessmen, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the government was focusing on ease of doing business so as to boost the country’s economy.

‘Poverty elevation and creating healthy business opportunities were the top most priorities of the government,” said PM Imran.

On the occasion, the prime minister urged the business community to present their proposals and suggestions for the betterment of the economy. He maintained that the proposals given by the business community will help take the process of policy making and planning forward in an effective manner.

PM Imran said that business community expressed trust in government’s economic policies and hailed the efforts of its economic team.

He reiterated that government will continue consultation process in all sectors of economy and the meetings will be held with business community on regular basis.

