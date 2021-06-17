Govt allows students to appear in MDCAT test prior to grade 12 exams

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed all students to take the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) even if they have not yet taken their FSc pre-medical or A level exams.

According to a statement released by the education ministry, the decision was taken during a joint high-level meeting held here Thursday under the co-chair of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

The meeting discussed various options to save the academic year of A2 and FSc pre-medical students and their timely admission in public and private medical universities across the country amid the global pandemic.

Press release after the meeting with PMC and Dr Faisal regarding admission of students to medical colleges pic.twitter.com/Of1VsrEgHd — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 17, 2021

Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) informed the meeting that “As per the PMC Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021, all students who wish to seek admission in medical and dental colleges can take the MDCAT examination even if they have not yet taken their FSc pre-medical or A level exams.”

MDCAT exam will be conducted from 30th August to 30th September 2021. All students who are taking their A-Level exams in October can take the MDCAT exam in September and also apply for admissions to medical colleges before their exams are held.

Admissions have to be finalized in medical and dental colleges by 15th January 2022 as per PMC Regulations.

It was agreed that to accommodate students taking their A level exams in October and expected results in January 2022, each medical and dental colleges and universities will be directed to not finalize the admission on seats equal to the applicants who have taken their A levels in October and are awaiting their results and the admission on these seats will be finalized after the results are available in January 2022.

PMC vice-president also asked Shafqat Mahmood to consider the issue of using only elective subject results this year.

It was also agreed that the ministry of federal education will closely coordinate with provincial governments for the smooth implementation of this agreed policy

Comments

comments