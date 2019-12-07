Govt taking measures to steer country out of economic crisis: Hafeez Sheikh

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that the government was making serious efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges.

He was addressing the convocation of the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi on Saturday.

The Adviser said that owing to steps taken by the incumbent government economic condition of the country has significantly improved.

“There is a substantial increase in exports,” he said, adding that government focusing on further controlling current account deficit and reducing imports.

The finance adviser said international institutions have acknowledged the steps taken by the government to improve the economic conditions.

Earlier, on December 4, Hafeez Sheikh said the government’s prudent policies to bring about macroeconomic stability are yielding results.

Speaking in a microeconomic conference in the capital city, he said the incumbent government has been bringing reforms to the country’s tax policy. He added the documentation of the economy is underway.

Hafeez Sheikh said efforts are afoot to whittle down fiscal deficit to funnel funds into the development sector. He said the ruling PTI was saddled with tough economic conditions when it came to power.

Dr Shaikh said the Imran Khan-led government steered the country out of choppy waters, improving the economic situation as well as ease of doing business, cutting unnecessary spending and stabilising State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves.

