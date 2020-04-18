KP govt taking all-out measures to curb spread of COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking all-out measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Ajmal Khan Wazir said that coronavirus testing capacity at Khyber Medical University has been enhanced from 40 to 700 per day.

He maintained that they started coronavirus diagnostic tests at Hayatabad Medical Complex and Syedo Teaching Hospital to facilitate the masses. The adviser said that private sector hospitals were also conducting the COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Responding to a question, Ajmal Wazir said that the government was taking steps to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan.

Read More: KP govt to observe partial lockdown till April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier on April 15, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had announced details of the partial lockdown in the province until April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a handout issued from the KP government detailing decisions taken at the provincial cabinet meeting, all education activities would remain suspended in the province during the lockdown.

“All educational institutes in the province including schools, colleges and universities, coaching centres and institutes will remain closed till May 21,” it had said adding that all examinations under the educational boards were postponed until May 31.

Comments

comments