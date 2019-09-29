Govt taking adequate measures to deal with global warming: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said pedaling climate diplomacy for climate action is a vital tool to tackling common global climate risk affecting the world.

Addressing the participants of European Union’s Climate Diplomacy Day held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Amin Aslam said that the government was fully aware of the mounting climate change challenges facing Pakistan and was taking adequate measures to deal with them utilising its own resources.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, the world leaders must come forward and join hands to help each other boost their resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters, particularly floods, forest fires and warming-triggered diseases such as dengue.

On the occasion, ambassador-designate of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said EU continues to reaffirm its steadfast commitment to the Paris Agreement to deal with climate change.

He pledged that the EU will continue engaging with partners, including Pakistan, to address the common challenge of climate change through a multilateral approach. Particularly since Pakistan is ranked as the seventh country most venerable to climate change in the world, read the statement.

