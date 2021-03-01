Govt to meet expectations of Lyari people, PM tells PTI MNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the people of Lyari had expressed their confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed that the government will meet their expectations, ARY News reported.

Talking to PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran assured him that the government will take all-out measures to address the problems of Lyari.

“The country’s development is linked with that of Karachi,” the prime minister said, adding that the Karachi package will change the entire city.

During the meeting, Shakoor Shad apprised the prime minister about the problems of his constituency and demanded of him to establish a NADRA’s mega office in Lyari.

Read More: Centre forms committee to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

Earlier on January 27, in a bid to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being taken under the Karachi Transformation Plan, the federal government had formed a 10-member monitoring committee.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the committee would be chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan whereas chairmen of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Water & Power Development Authority WAPDA, secretaries of Finance, Water Resources, Planning Division, Economic Affairs, Railways and others would be members of the committee.

Comments

comments