Govt plans to build Rs57bn modern train structure from Islamabad to Murree

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost the tourism sector in Pakistan, the government is planning to construct a new generation train structure from Islamabad to Murree.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a statement.

“We are striving for investor to join hands with us to build new generation train structure from Islamabad to Murree, project cost is around 300 M euros. let’s hope if we could get through that in the first phase then the model can be replicated,” Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet while replying to a Twitterati.

Last year in November, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, had said that the government was studying a proposal to run an “electric automatic train from Islamabad airport to Murree”.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that with the electric buses project for Islamabad reaching EOI level, a plan to launch an electric train from Islamabad airport to Murree is in the works.

“The next major project is the electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree. The study of which has started and a meeting has been held with the planning ministry in this regard,” he had said in a tweet.

