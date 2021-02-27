ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost the tourism sector in Pakistan, the government is planning to construct a new generation train structure from Islamabad to Murree.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a statement.

“We are striving for investor to join hands with us to build new generation train structure from Islamabad to Murree, project cost is around 300 M euros. let’s hope if we could get through that in the first phase then the model can be replicated,” Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet while replying to a Twitterati.

We are striving for investor to join hands with us to build new generation train structure from islamabad to Murree, project cost is around 300 M euros lets hope if we could get through that in first phase than model can be replicated https://t.co/kHzdNOemmj — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2021

Read More: Govt plans to launch electric train from Islamabad airport to Murree

Last year in November, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, had said that the government was studying a proposal to run an “electric automatic train from Islamabad airport to Murree”.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that with the electric buses project for Islamabad reaching EOI level, a plan to launch an electric train from Islamabad airport to Murree is in the works.

Read More: 38 electric buses to reach Islamabad by December: Fawad Chaudhry

“The next major project is the electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree. The study of which has started and a meeting has been held with the planning ministry in this regard,” he had said in a tweet.

Comments

comments