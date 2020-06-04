Babar Awan expresses grave concern after Deputy Sec. Parliamentary affairs, others testpositive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Parliamentary affairs reported the incursion of coronavirus in their officials on Thursday, office for Kashmir affairs had also reported the same earlier, ARY News reported.

Deputy Secretary Parliamentary affairs along with five others were diagnosed with the pathogen infection.

Advisor parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan tested negative for novel coronavirus although he expressed great concern over the developing situation.

Dr Babar Awan said that the physical presence of lawmakers at national assembly session may be dangerous and should be pondered on.

Awan said that parliamentarians being physically present in the assembly premises could give way to a massive coronavirus outbreak among the country’s top politicians.

The government has thus decided to have a dialogue on the matter with the opposition, Awan has though said that the federal government is ready to hold assembly sessions under any and all circumstances.

