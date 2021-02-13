Govt likely to convene NA session on February 19

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to convene a session of the National Assembly (NA) on the requisition of the opposition on February 19 (Friday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, NA speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday telephoned adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar to discuss convening a session of the lower house of Parliament.

It was agreed in the telephonic conversion with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan to convene NA session on February 19.

Matters pertaining to legislation and issues of national importance also came under discussion.

