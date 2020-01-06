Govt announces to set up new campuses of VU in Balochistan

QUETTA: The federal government has announced to open new campuses of Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) in four cities of Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Monday.

For the purpose, an agreement had been signed between the VU and the Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held at the campus of VU where Rector Naeem Tariq and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Dr Ahsanullah Khan Kakar signed the agreement.

According to the agreement, the four campuses of VU would be established in Pashin, Turbat, Atal and Khuzdar cities of Balochistan. The agreement further stated that the Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology would provide the buildings for the campuses

The agreement was finalized by the VU on the instructions of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

