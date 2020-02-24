Govt unveils new date for submission of Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday unveiled the new date for submission of Hajj applications under the government scheme, reported ARY News.

All the designated branches of banks will start receiving Hajj applications from Tuesday (tomorrow), according to a spokesperson for the ministry. The applications will be received by banks till March 6.

He said banks will also receive forms on Saturday and Sunday.

The spokesman said the Hajj application has been computerised and simplified.

Read More: Banks stopped from receiving Hajj applications

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had earlier on Feb 21 restrained banks from receiving Hajj forms from Feb 24 (Monday) till further directives in this regard.

The ministry instructed all the designated branches of banks to not receive applications and wait for further directives, saying it would unveil a final date for submission of applications later on.

Read More: ‘PM Imran Khan willing to establish Malaysian-led model of Hajj fund’

The spokesperson had said it has finalised all arrangements but barred the designated banks from receiving applications for some technical reasons. He added a new date would be announced soon.

Comments

comments