Govt announces new policy for repatriating stranded nationals

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said the government will further increase the number of inbound passengers per week through expediting the COVID-19 testing process, ARY News reported.

Announcing the new policy, he said the government plans to repatriate 20,000 passengers by 10th of this month, up from approximately 10,000 in the previous phase.

The Special Assistant said passengers will be tested on arrival and sent home for self-isolation without having to wait for test results.

He said that arriving passengers will be added to the Track and Trace system, and provincial governments will be able to follow up to ensure the health and safety of passengers and the public.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passenger and chartered flight operations.

The SOPs are aimed at minimising the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the SOPs:

International Passenger Health Declaration form will be given to all flyers before boarding

Passengers will be scanned with thermal devices for Covid-19 before boarding

Any passenger or crew member with high body temperature shall be examined by a health professional at the airport of embarkation

All passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the flight

Temperature of each passenger shall be checked after a gap of 90 minutes

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately inform the cabin crew.

All cockpit and cabin crew will wear appropriate PEE

Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat.

All luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the airline soon after landing

Upon arrival, the passengers and flight crew shall be subjected to thermal scanning

All passengers and crew will be tested for COVID-19 soon after landing in Pakistan.

Passengers will be transported to quarantine facility upon arrival

Inbound passengers will be allowed to choose between staying in free of cost government quarantine centres or paid government-regulated hotels/facilities.

Tests will be conducted after arrival at the quarantine facility.

