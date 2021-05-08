Govt to introduce new tourist destinations in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday federal government was planning to introduce new tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan to promote Tourism.

He said this while talking to Chief Minister Gilgit Muhammad Khalid Khursheed who called on him in Islamabad.

Khalid Khursheed thanked Asad Umar for cooperating with GB Government and announcing historic comprehensive development package.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a five-year Rs370 billion uplift package for the scenic region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing a ceremony here, prime minister Imran Khan said: “I have done some mistakes in awarding the party’s tickets to many people but one thing I did right was to make Khalid Khursheed Khan the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.”

Read More: PM Imran unveils Rs370bn uplift package for Gilgit Baltistan

The prime minister announced that funds to the tune of Rs370 billion would be spent in the region over the next five years, vowing to extend every possible help for the area’s well-being.

The development package envisages hydel power generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, youth skill and scholarship program, up-gradation of health system and water and sanitation projects, he explained.

Comments

comments