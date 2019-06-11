Govt not subjecting opponents to political revenge, says Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: The incumbent government is not subjecting anybody to political vengeance, said Shahbaz Gill, a spokesperson for the Punjab government on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are the two sides of the same coin.

Mr Gill said both the parties sided with each other in order to save their corruption, adding they lacked narrative as well as reason to launch a movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said he thought that the people would not support and accept their narrative. There is life in their narrative, he was of the view.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case on Monday.

Following the arrest, Zardari was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office where doctors examined him. His medical report is expected to be presented in the court today.

Although, the court had also rejected Faryal Talpur’s bail plea but the NAB did not arrest her for the time being.

Comments

comments