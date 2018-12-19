Govt not to compromise on national security, Shakeel Afridi: state minister  

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday categorically said that the government will not accept any external pressure on Shakeel Afridi.

Responding to a question during question hour, Shehryar Afridi told the Senate that no request has so far been received to handover Dr Shakeel Afridi to the United States and added that government will not make any compromise on national security.

He said that every decision or initiative will be taken indigenously to safeguard the national interest.

He further said that for the first time in the history the government is working on policy to mainstream the local arms manufacturers. The minister said that under this policy products of local manufactures will be marketed in and outside Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the USA Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said, during the meeting, matters pertaining to regional stability and Afghan peace process were discussed.

