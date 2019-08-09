Sindh govt takes notice of illegal hike in milk price  

KARACHI: Taking notice of illegal hike in milk prices, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Dr Katumal Jewan here on Friday directed Karachi’s commissioner and price control magistrates to launch crackdown against all those selling milk at exorbitant rates in the city, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Katumal Jewan said that the government had set the milk price at Rs94 per liter and added that no one, whether one was a retailer, wholesaler or a dairy farmer, can charge more rates of milk than the ones notified by the government.

He warned of strict against the shopkeepers who had unilaterally increased the milk price.

Earlier on July 6, the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association defying the orders of Commissioner Karachi had increased the price of milk by Rs10 per litre.

According to details, the dairy farmers had decided to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs110 per liter. Official sources had said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

The President Dairy Farms Association had said that the milk prices have been increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses.

