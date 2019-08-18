Govt to present its one-year performance report today

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would present its one-year performance report Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Dr. Firdous said that Naya Pakistan’s agenda was ‘Ahsaas’ and steps being taken for the betterment of public welfare prove Imran khan’s love and public friendly policies towards deprived segments of society.

کل پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی حکومت کی ایک سالہ کارکردگی کی رپورٹ پیش کرنے جا رہے ہیں۔18 اگست 2018 سے شروع ہونے والا سفر استحکام پاکستان کی منزل کی جانب گامزن ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 17, 2019

She said that for the first time in the country’s history, people in tribal areas were given their due democratic right and added that today’s peaceful Pakistan was an attractive destination for tourists.

The special assistant said that the government had taken different practical measures for the betterment and welfare of the people during the last 12 months.

