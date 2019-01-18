Govt, opposition reach consensus on Sindh Assembly’s standing committees

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party led provincial government and the opposition on Friday reached a consensus on the constitution of the Sindh Assembly’s standing committees, ARY News reported.

The PPP agreed to a proposal put forward by the opposition parties’ alliance in the provincial legislature according to which the chairmanship of at least eight committees will be given to members from the opposition benches.

The chairmanship of the committees that review performance of important ministries and departments, including education, transport, live stock, and forests, will be assigned to opposition members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly has 34 standings committees. Each standing committee comprises 11 elected members under Section 160 of the Sindh Assembly Rules. Their responsibilities include the periodical review of the working and performance of the departments assigned to them and attending to complaints, if any, about their service delivery.

These committees are also supposed to review and examine the bills and legislative papers which are forwarded to them by the House.

