KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Muhammad Ali Durrani on Saturday said that they were trying to bring government and opposition on one page to start a dialogue between the two sides, ARY NEWS reported.

“The track two dialogue is aimed at bringing both sides on the table,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS Programme, Sawal Ye Hai, days after he met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in prison.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the purpose of this dialogue is to bring the issues towards Parliament for resolution and it was due to this reason that he had visited Shehbaz Sharif in prison.

“I have discussed the idea of a need for dialogue,” he said adding that he was playing this role owing to national responsibility and issues faced by the nation.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the process of dialogue has faced a delay as Prime Minister Imran Khan is not on the same page over the matter. “We are talking to everyone and will take everyone into confidence over the dialogue process,” he said.

Shedding light on his meeting with PML-N President, Muhammad Ali Durrani said that Shehbaz Sharif has clearly stated that he would go along with his party discipline on the matter.

We are not discussing anything under the table rather all things are over the table, he said adding that they were pursuing these talks in the better interest of the nation.

