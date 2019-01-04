ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition have established backdoor contacts to resolve the issues pertaining to the chairs of the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) amicably and evenly, ARY News reported.

Sources said that after the government decided to give chairmanship of the PAC–I to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition has also hinted at reciprocating the move by giving chair of the PAC-II to the government.



Currently, there are two Public Accounts Committees in Punjab. The government and the opposition through backdoor contacts have agreed to sort out the PAC issues through mutual coordination.

The opposition has also sought a formula for division of the standing committees. The opposition has asked to clarify which departments would come under its chairmanship.

There are 36 standing committees in the Punjab Assembly and according to the number of seats with both the parties, the government would get 19 committees and the opposition 17 committees.

Backdoor contacts have been expedited to resolve issues amicably as formal talks between the government and the opposition are likely to begin next week.

