Govt, opposition agree to hold talks at JUI-F chief’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiating committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee have agreed to hold talks to find an amicable solution to the imbroglio involving the JUI-F’s protest in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

The two sides agreed to hold dialogue after the government committee contacted members of the opposition.

The government’s dialogue team will visit JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence in a little while for talks.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri following the Maulana’s fiery speech yesterday, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had held out an olive branch to the JUI-F by saying that the government is ready to hold talks with the party.

She, however, cleared that the government’s desire for talks should not be misconstrued as weakness.

It is to mention here that the JUI-F is weighing up the option of resigning en bloc from assemblies.

Sources said the party has asked its parliamentarians to submit their resignation with the leadership for the purpose.

The JUI-F could use the option of en bloc resignation from assemblies at an appropriate time, they said, adding several party lawmakers are present at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence and discussion is underway to work out a future strategy.

