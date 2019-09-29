‘Govt, opposition united like a rock on Kashmir issue’: Shehbaz Sharif    

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday declared that the government and opposition were united like a rock on Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said, “When it comes to occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris.”

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly warned,” Mr. Modi must make no mistake about it.” He said that the world must beware of fascist Modi.

In another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its contributions to world peace were well-documented. He said, “We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions”

Lauding the role of Pakistan Army in eliminating the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz said, “Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists.”

Earlier on August 7, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq, while paying homage to the Kashmiris over their continuous struggle for the right to self-determination, had said all the political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the joint sitting of the parliament called to discuss Kashmir issue after India scrapped IoK’s special status, he had said: “Move forward Prime Minister Sahab, we are with you.”

Criticizing Modi’s government, Siraj ul Haq had said India cannot suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris by use of brute force.

