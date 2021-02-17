Govt to organise trade and investment conference in Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that the government is going to organise a trade and investment conference in Colombo.

He tweeted that the conference will be held on February 24, which will coincide with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka. A delegation comprising prominent businessmen will also attend the conference, he added.

The Ministry of Commerce is organizing a Trade & Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 24th February 2021 which will coincide with visit of the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI to Sri Lanka. A delegation comprising prominent businessmen will also attend Conference. 1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) February 17, 2021

“We hope that this will further deepen the excellent relations between the two countries & will further enhance trade through the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement,” Razak Dawood said.

On Feb 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hailed the decision made by his Sri Lankan counterpart permitting their Muslim population to bury those who died of Covid-19, instead of the earlier restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic.

“We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19,” he tweeted.

