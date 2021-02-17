Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to organise trade and investment conference in Colombo

Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that the government is going to organise a trade and investment conference in Colombo.

He tweeted that the conference will be held on February 24, which will coincide with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka. A delegation comprising prominent businessmen will also attend the conference, he added.

Also Read: Sri Lanka withdraws decision to increase cess on Pakistani oranges: Razak Dawood

“We hope that this will further deepen the excellent relations between the two countries & will further enhance trade through the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement,” Razak Dawood said.

On Feb 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hailed the decision made by his Sri Lankan counterpart permitting their Muslim population to bury those who died of Covid-19, instead of the earlier restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic.

Also Read: PM admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial to Muslim Covid fatalities

“We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19,” he tweeted.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Honeybee research laboratory set up in Islamabad

Pakistan

Abdul Qadir to contest Senate polls on BAP’s ticket, confirms Kamal

Pakistan

LHC defers hearing of Hamza Shehbaz’s bail petition

ScienceTechnology

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to another level


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close