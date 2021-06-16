Govt paying special attention on internship opportunities for youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the federal government is paying special attention to creating internship opportunities for youth, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Usman Dar said in a Twitter message that the youth will get a chance to learn besides establishing themselves in the practical field through the internship programs.

It may be noted here that 1,000 youth have been awarded internships in collaboration with the federal government’s Kamyab Jawan Programme and Roshan Kal.

He also praised a beverage company for awarding internships to the youth.

روشن کل اور کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے اشتراک سے 1000 نوجوانوں کو انٹرنشپ کے شاندار مواقع دینے پر PEPSICO کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں۔ حکومت طلباء کی انٹرنشپ پر خصوصی توجہ دے رہی ہے جس سے نہ صرف نوجوانوں کو سیکھنے کا موقع ملے گا بلکہ عملی میدان میں اپنے قدم جمانا بھی آسان ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/hoSWE0rLoD — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) June 16, 2021

In 2019, PM Youth Affairs Program had planned to launch the “National Internship Program” to deal with the issue of unemployment of youth in the country.

The aim of the said program was to improve the employability of educated youth to make them economically independent. Students will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during the internship time period.

PMYAP in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority had also planned to launch the “Youth Empowerment Card” to make them empowered. It will be a subsidy card for the youth to avail of civic services like travel tickets, passport fees, and National Identity Card on subsidized rates.

