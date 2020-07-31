Federal govt will not leave people of Karachi alone: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this difficult situation, ARY News reported.

The Sindh governor made these remarks during a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal in Karachi today.

The federal government in collaboration with the NDMA and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will drain out the rainwater and ensure cleanliness in the metropolis, he added.

On the occasion, Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will once again turn Karachi into the city of lights.

Earlier on July 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Pakistan Army to extend help in cleaning rain-battered Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had also directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal to reach Karachi immediately and oversee the cleanliness drive.

“I have asked the Pak army to also help in cleaning up the city,” he had said while earlier saying that that he had asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain.

