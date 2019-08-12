SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the government and people of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom.

Talking to media in an area along Indian border at Sialkot, she said confinement of Kashmiris to their homes in occupied Kashmir even on the day of Eid speaks volumes of the inhuman treatment meted out by Indian government to people of Kashmir.

Dr. Awan said the atrocities of the Modi government on Kashmiris are reminiscent of the scenes of Karbala.

She said the whole government, Pakistani nation and the media condemns this barbaric treatment to the innocent Kashmiris.

She said Kashmir has virtually turned into a large prison and people are facing shortages of food, medicine and other necessities of life due to complete clamp down of the held area by Indian authorities.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said India has forgotten that spirits of freedom cannot be curbed with guns.

She said the government has dedicated Eid to sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

She said the hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat in unison and the afflictions of Kashmiris affect everyone in Pakistan.

She paid rich tributes to the sacrifices and strong determination of Kashmiris who are willing to risk their lives in order to realize the dream of their right to self-determination.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian step of scrapping the independent status of Kashmir has been condemned by the countries in region and beyond.

She said Kashmir is an inseparable part of Pakistan and it is our jugular vein.

