Govt to present PK-8303 crash report in NA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will present the preliminary investigative report of the PK-8303 crash that claimed the lives of 97 people in the National Assembly tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The aviation minister will also present all reports on fatal plane crashes happened in past in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had yesterday presented the preliminary report on the PK-8303 crash, probed by Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB), to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, Aviation Division of the country refuted various news stories airing on media channels and social media as possible investigative report of PIA’s flight PK-8303 crash.

Spokesperson of the aviation division categorically stated that the institute had released no such investigative work on the national tragedy and termed the news stories being aired in their name by various news outlets as incorrect.

Multiple news media outlets of the country had run stories on the matter claiming that the investigative report compiled by the aviation division held the pilot and air traffic controller of the ill-fated PK-8303 crash responsible for the harrowing incident that engulfed 97 lives.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ensure transparent and impartial investigations into Karachi plane crash that killed 97 passengers and crew members.

Read More: PM Imran orders making all plane crash reports public

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the latest developments in the investigation of the PIA plane crash, PM Imran ordered to make public all reports on fatal plane crashes happened in past.

PM Khan also ordered to public Junaid Jamshed plane crash report and directed officials to complete the PK-8303 plane crash investigation soon.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, two passengers miraculously survived out of the 99 onboard

Comments

comments