ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan referencing the recent detention of journalist and close aide to Nawaz Sharif said that the state had no role to play in the matter, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The SAPM said that the policing system of the country was in tatters which resulted in a great divide between the rich and the poor where the law and order authorities favored the rich and bore detriment for the poor.

She said that law must take it’s course in all matters and justice should be meted out to whoever is found involved or accused in criminal or unlawful activities, she said that the state had no part to play in the arrest and that it was due course of law which resulted in Siddiqui’s arrest.

Read More: American statement on Kashmir defeats Indian Pulwama narrative: Awan

Awan also said that those juxtaposing the arrest with the government were in the wrong and such behavior and blame game should be discouraged.

She also emphasised that the pre-requistes attached to the arrest and the evidence leading to it should be deliberated upon and carefully studied to reach a conclusive decision.

In conclusion Awan added that if claims about Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest being something which could’ve easily been avoided and was a bailable offence then it should’ve been acted upon.

Read More: Ali Raza Abidi Murder: 4 accused MQM workers declared absconders

Earlier in the day, veteran journalist Irfan Siddiqui was sent on a 14 day judicial remand to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi today (Saturday) after the court rejected his plea for bail.

Police in the federal capital late on Friday (yesterday) arrested Irfan Siddiqui, the close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Police said Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy laws and renting out his house without informing police. The case was registered under Section 188 at the Ramna police station.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan accuses past rulers of destroying PIA

Another man named Javed Iqbal, who was a tenant at the house, was arrested along with Siddiqui.

The court has been adjourned till Monday where a bail petition filed by the defendants lawyers will be heard.

The petition claims that the house in question over tenancy violation did not belong to Siddiqui but rather is in the name 0f his son, Imran Siddiqui.

Comments

comments