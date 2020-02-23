ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday termed a Swiss financial services firm, Credit Suisse’s report predicting a four per cent appreciation in the Pakistani rupee value “another good news.”

Taking to Twitter, he said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan brought the national economy out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to stability, cut state institutions’ deficits and public spending and increased investment in the country.

ایک اور اچھی خبر

عالمی معیشت جانچنے والے ادارے کریڈٹ سوئز نے روپے کی قدر میں چار فیصد اضافے کا امکان ظاہر کر دیا۔ عمران خان کی قیادت میں معیشت کو آئ سی یو سے نکال کر استحکام،اداروں کے خسارے کم،انوسٹمنٹ میں اضافہ اورآمدن بڑھا کرخرچے کم کئے دیوالیہ ہونے سے دیرپا ترقی تک کا سفر — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) February 23, 2020

Earlier, on Feb 20, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir had said that the country would witness a decline in inflation in upcoming months.

“With a decline in inflation, its effects on the market will also be witnessed in the days to come,” he said while addressing the CEO Summit in the city.

The SBP governor said that interest rate would also reciprocate with declining inflation and would also go down in the coming days.

