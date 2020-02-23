Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Another good news’: Minister lauds govt for bringing economy out of ICU

Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday termed a Swiss financial services firm, Credit Suisse’s report predicting a four per cent appreciation in the Pakistani rupee value “another good news.”

Taking to Twitter, he said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan brought the national economy out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to stability, cut state institutions’ deficits and public spending and increased investment in the country.

Read More: Murad Saeed reacts over Sindh govt’s move to keep funds for neutering dogs

Earlier, on Feb 20, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir had said that the country would witness a decline in inflation in upcoming months.

“With a decline in inflation, its effects on the market will also be witnessed in the days to come,” he said while addressing the CEO Summit in the city.

The SBP governor said that interest rate would also reciprocate with declining inflation and would also go down in the coming days.

Read More: Pakistan made significant progress on FATF action plan: Hammad Azhar

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shireen Mazari departs for attending 43rd session of UN’s Human Rights Council

Must Read

Young woman found dead inside girls hostel in Lahore

Pakistan

PM’s wife has no role in administrative changes made in Punjab: Firdous

Must Read

High-level meeting to discuss measures to stop spread of virus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close