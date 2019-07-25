Govt to launch ‘PM’s Startup Pakistan’ program

ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to launch ‘PM’s Startup Pakistan’ project to engage youth in the entrepreneurship, innovation and ecosystem culture.

According to an official, under this project, one million students will be trained at different technical institutes, universities and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority’s training centers, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said under this project Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority will find the topmost business ventures in the local and international markets.

He said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will collaborate under the said program to give technical training to maximum youth in the country.

The official said young students will be adjusted in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, Pakistan Tourism Board and Ministry of Postal Services for entrepreneurship or technical trainings.

He said the prime objective of the government is to enable maximum youth in getting employment or entrepreneurship opportunities in the country.

