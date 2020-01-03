Govt committed to bring political, economic stability in country: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the government is committed to bring political and economic stability in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Ghulam Sarwar said that due to prudent policies of the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving toward development and prosperity by improving national economy.

The minister said the government was determined with its promise from day first to carry out accountability against corrupts and plunderers in order to recover the looted national exchequer that would be utilized for the welfare and progress of the country and masses.

Responding to a question, he said evolving consensus on extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was in the national interest.

Read More: Economic stability govt's top priority, says PM Imran

Last year on October 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that economic stability was the top most priority of his government.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran had emphasized upon a strong economic system and added that the system will restore investors’ confidence, create new jobs and help boost local industries in the country.

Talking about closed industrial units, the prime minister had directed to evolve a comprehensive plan within 60 days to restore the units.

