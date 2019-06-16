Govt postpones CCI meeting

ISLAMABAD: The government has postponed the 41st meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) that was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday).

According to official sources, the decision has been made due to budget sessions of federal and provincial governments.

The CCI meeting was summed to discuss a range of issues, including ones related to the provincial governments and reports on the proposed transfer of Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provinces.

The meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran was to be attended by all the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet in the federal capital.

Read More: PM Imran to chair PTI’s parliamentary meeting tomorrow

Earlier, on May 31, a meeting of a special committee constituted by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss, review and determine the issue of Net Hydel Profits (NHP) was held.

It decided to complete the task before the next CCI meeting and present its recommendations in the forthcoming meeting.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, who is also the deputy chairman of Planning Commission, presided over the meeting.

Comments

comments