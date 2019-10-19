Govt prepares plan to eliminate dengue in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The government has prepared a plan for eradication of dengue from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The plan was discussed at a meeting chaired by Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad today.

Dr Zafar Mirza said Rs19.64 million have been earmarked for the plan to be executed in the areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where most of dengue cases have been reported. He said that over 200,000 people will benefit from this project.

Several activities will be arranged for eradication of dengue under this project, he elaborated.

The special assistant said it is the first time that a national level dengue eradication policy is being formulated with the cooperation of provinces.

Dr Zafar Mirza said there has been a reduction in the number of dengue cases.

He said awareness campaign has been started against the dengue fever. He added seventy volunteers will be trained in the areas where most of dengue cases have been reported.

